More than 370 participants have completed professional training as part of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Reboot program.

“In October, 376 participants in the Ukrainian Red Cross’s Reboot programme completed short-term vocational training courses and received certificates. The knowledge and practical skills they gained open up new opportunities for employment, changing careers and professional development,” URCS reported.

Participants took courses both in person in different regions and online. They trained in a wide range of fields, from massage, hairdressing, tailoring and cooking to graphic design and human resource management. Courses in floristry, social media marketing (SMM), accounting, sales and other areas were also completed.

The Reboot programme helps participants gain the knowledge and skills they need to find a job, change careers or develop their own businesses. Programme specialists provide career guidance and psychological support, assist participants throughout their time in the programme and remain in contact with them even after they complete it. The figures are preliminary: data entry for participants who completed their training in October is still ongoing.

The Ukrainian Red Cross’s Reboot programme is implemented with the support of the Spanish Red Cross, the Norwegian Red Cross, the German Red Cross, the Swiss Red Cross, the Danish Red Cross and the Luxembourg Red Cross.