On the night of Friday, November 20, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukrainian territory using Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, Zircon anti-ship missiles, 84 air- and sea-launched cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr, and Iskander-K), as well as 404 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones (123 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya (decoy) drones, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 462 targets: 3 ballistic missiles (Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon), 79 cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr), and 380 enemy UAVs, including Shahed drones (102 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and other types," the message posted on their Telegram channel reads.

Additionally, hits by enemy missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at 10 other locations. The air attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace of Ukraine.