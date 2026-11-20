Overnight into Friday, November 20, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and nine regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported.

"As of now, eight deaths and 28 injuries have been confirmed," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Missiles struck critical infrastructure in the capital, with bridges among the targets. A water management facility, as well as office and commercial buildings, sustained damage.

"Six people were killed in the attack on Kyiv, and another 15 were injured," the Prime Minister noted.

Additionally, an emergency hospital in Kharkiv was struck; four people were wounded, and an MRI unit was damaged.

Industrial facilities were also damaged in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, while residential buildings were hit in Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Strikes were also recorded on energy infrastructure.