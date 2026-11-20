A facility operated by Kyivvodokanal was damaged in a Russian attack overnight on Nov. 20, resulting in reduced water pressure in several districts of the Ukrainian capital, the utility's press service has said.

Water pressure has fallen in the Holosiivsky, Sviatoshynsky, Solomiansky and Shevchenkivsky districts. Some buildings may experience temporary water supply interruptions, the utility said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Kyivvodokanal crews are working to stabilize pressure and restore water supplies as quickly as possible.