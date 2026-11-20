Poland's Armed Forces Operational Command has ended its air operations in response to Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine and is investigating a suspected violation of Polish airspace by unidentified flying objects during the attack.

"Military aviation operations in Polish airspace, related to the Russian Federation's strikes on targets in Ukraine using air attack assets, have ended. The air defence system has returned to standard operational activity," the Operational Command said in a statement on X.

The command said measures had been taken to investigate a suspected violation of Polish airspace that may have occurred on Friday morning. A ground search and rescue team from the Territorial Defence Forces had been sent to the site where an object may have fallen.

Polish media earlier reported that unidentified flying objects may have entered Polish airspace at around 0630 local time during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine. Witnesses reported a powerful explosion near Chmiel, while video circulating online appeared to show a flash followed by an explosion.

The military said it was checking radar data and reports of a possible object impact.

Poland's Government Centre for Security had issued an air threat alert overnight for the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships. Rzeszow Airport suspended operations amid the threat.