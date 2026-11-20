The number of people injured in Lviv as a result of an enemy attack has risen to seven, according to Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv Regional Military Administration.

"The number of people injured in an enemy attack on the ticket offices at a railway station in Lviv has risen to seven," Kozytsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Earlier reports indicated two fatalities and four injuries.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy stated that a ticket terminal at Sknyliv railway station had been struck. Rescue workers and other emergency services are currently at the scene.

Sadovy’s post includes a photograph from Sknyliv, showing the terminal almost completely destroyed.