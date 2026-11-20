Russia has agreed to join a multilateral negotiation format that includes European countries, and U.S. President Donald Trump intends to reach a peace agreement in close cooperation with Ukraine and Europe, rather than on a unilateral basis, Jared Kushner stated on the social media platform X late Thursday night.

“That's led to some humanitarian breakthroughs. There's going to be thousands of prisoners of war who will be going home to their families in the next weeks, which will be obviously a great gesture and a great relief for people. In addition to that, most importantly, Russia has agreed to engage in the multilateral format with the Europeans,” Kushner wrote following the meeting in Berlin.

According to him, the American side explained to Russia that the presence of Europe at the negotiating table is essential for a fair and long-lasting end to the war. Kushner also emphasized that Trump does not seek to impose any unilateral solutions.

“President Trump wants to make a deal with Europe by his side. He's not looking to impose anything unilaterally. He wants to do it with Europe and Ukraine, and any deal we do will be in close consultation with Ukraine and with Europe,” he noted.

Kushner reported that Trump called the participants of the meeting in Berlin to share the outcomes of his discussions in Shenzhen with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. According to Kushner, the U.S. President conveyed a strong message to both leaders regarding a commitment to peace and expressed conviction that peace is achievable.

He also noted significant progress in working with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a Coalition of the Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine, which would require approval by the U.S. Congress, as well as on a post-war prosperity plan involving the World Bank, BlackRock, Zelenskyy’s team, and the EU.

Separately, Kushner emphasized that NATO would serve as a central pillar of any future agreement, and that the parties could leverage existing European infrastructure, specifically the NATO-Russia Council, for communication, crisis management, and mutual de-escalation. He added that the next step would be a meeting with Steve Witkoff and national security advisors to develop joint proposals ahead of the next round of negotiations.