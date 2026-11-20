Parts of five Kyiv districts were left without electricity following a massive Russian attack early Friday, while emergency outages were introduced in the rest of the capital, energy holding DTEK said.

"Kyiv: the massive attack left some residents of Pechersky, Solomiansky, Holosiivsky, Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts without electricity. Emergency outages are in effect in the other districts of the capital because of equipment damage and network overload," the company said on Telegram.

DTEK said power engineers were working to deal with the aftermath of the attack and restore electricity to homes as quickly as possible, while stabilizing the situation.