A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv early Friday damaged the Podilsk-Voskresensk, Darnytsky and Southern bridges, as well as a critical infrastructure facility, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The ballistic attack on the capital damaged the Podilsk-Voskresensk Bridge. Traffic from the right bank to the left bank is currently closed. The Darnytsky Bridge was also damaged. Specialists will be able to assess the extent of the damage to the structures after the air raid alert ends," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The Southern Bridge was hit again, he said. Traffic remains restricted, with only vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes and public transport weighing up to 18 tonnes allowed to travel from the left bank to the right bank. A critical infrastructure facility was also damaged in the strikes.

Klitschko urged residents to avoid unnecessary private car journeys because of disrupted links between the two banks and called on institutions and businesses to introduce remote working where possible.

The missile attack was continuing, Klitschko said, adding that municipal services were working to deal with the aftermath as quickly as possible.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv's Podilsky district during the overnight attack. A strike was also reported in an open area near one of the bridges.