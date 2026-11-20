Trolleybus services have been temporarily suspended in parts of Kyiv's Pechersky, Solomiansky and Holosiivsky districts because of power outages, while three bus routes have been diverted due to the closure of the Podilsk-Voskresensk Bridge, municipal transport operator Kyivpastrans said.

"Due to a lack of power in the energy system, trolleybus services have been temporarily suspended in parts of Kyiv's Pechersky, Solomiansky and Holosiivsky districts," the company said on Telegram on Friday morning.

Buses No. 110, 111 and 112 have also been rerouted via the Northern Bridge because traffic on the Podilsk-Voskresensk Bridge towards the left bank is closed. Kyivpastrans urged passengers to take the changes into account when planning their journeys.

Russian forces damaged the Podilsk-Voskresensk, Darnytsky and Southern bridges, as well as a critical infrastructure facility, in a ballistic attack on Kyiv early Friday, according to the city authorities.