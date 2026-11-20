Two people were killed and at least four others were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Sknyliv railway station in Lviv on Friday morning, reported Maksym Kozytsky, head of Lviv Regional Military Administration.

"According to preliminary information, two people have died as a result of enemy attacks in Lviv. My condolences to their families. Two people were killed during an enemy attack on Sknyliv railway station. At least four others have been injured," Kozytsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, a 48-year-old man sustained injuries, and an energy facility in Stryi district, as well as residential homes, were damaged following a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Lviv region.