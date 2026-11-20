The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv on Friday morning has risen to approximately 15, according to preliminary data. The three individuals killed appear to be employees of the municipal water utility, Kyivvodokanal, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"As of now, three deaths have been confirmed. According to preliminary information, these individuals were employees of Kyivvodokanal. There are also people injured, approximately 15, by current estimates. Medics are on-site providing assistance," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that three people had been killed and two others wounded in a Russian attack on Kyiv on Friday morning.

As previously reported, Kyiv was subjected to a Russian missile attack overnight and into Friday morning. The strike caused damage to the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing, as well as the Darnytsky and Pivdenny (Southern) bridges, and a critical infrastructure facility. Fires also broke out in Obolonsky, Holosiyyivsky, and Podilsky districts of the capital.