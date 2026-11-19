U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he would not agree to any decisions concerning Ukraine without first consulting the Ukrainian side. This was reported by NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez on the social media platform X.

“I agree with him. (…) I wouldn't do anything without — he's the head of that country, so I wouldn't be doing that,” Gutierrez quoted a comment by Trump regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that the U.S. should not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine’s involvement.

Trump also noted the success of his trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

“I think it was a 12. On a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12. It went great...Fantastic relationships built," Trump said.