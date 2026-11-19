The significant damage inflicted by Ukraine on the Kerch Bridge, combined with the loss of over 50,000 Russian troops in October alone, points to Russia’s weakness and serves as a signal that it is time to lay down arms, stated German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Merz made these remarks at a press conference in Berlin following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday.

"The fact that Ukraine has once again caused serious damage to the Kerch Bridge is a clear warning and a sign of Russia’s weakness. In October alone, Moscow lost more than 50,000 soldiers. These are losses comparable to the total number of American casualties throughout the entire Vietnam War—yet Russia is losing that many in just one month. Therefore, Russia must understand: it is time to lay down its arms," ​​the Chancellor emphasized.

He noted that during today’s meeting, the leaders discussed preparations for potential peace negotiations, which would involve Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Europe.

"Should these talks take place, they would offer the best opportunity for peace seen to date. In Dublin, we reached an agreement that Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Italy will represent Europe. We will act collectively, in cooperation with EU institutions. We will be guided by clear principles, upon which there was consensus today," Merz explained.

He stressed that the objective is "a sovereign Ukraine within a secure Europe," and that "the so-called line of contact should serve as the starting point for any territorial arrangements."