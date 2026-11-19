The United Kingdom and Norway will finance the construction of two modern combat patrol boats for Ukraine, the two nations' governments announced on Thursday.

“The two nations set to deliver more than GBP 100 million joint investment for two advanced fast attack boats for Ukraine New vessels – built in the UK - will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend the Black Sea, protect its coastline and secure vital trade routes, applying greater pressure on Putin,” states a UK government announcement posted on its website.

“This joint Norwegian-British initiative will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, support the Ukrainian economy and safeguard vital exports, including grain shipments through the Black Sea. Norway remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom,” said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, quoted by the Norwegian government’s press office on its website.

“The support will be used to provide fast attack boats equipped with advanced defence technology that will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against attacks and enhance its long-term maritime security. I am pleased that Norway and the UK are working together to provide support to the Ukrainian Navy,” said Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik.

The new vessels, jointly funded by the UK and Norway and built in the UK, possess the capabilities of a frigate and will provide the Ukrainian Navy with agile, powerful offensive and air-defense assets at a significantly lower cost, the UK government stated.

It is noted that these 30-meter vessels, equipped with modern air defense, missile, and self-defense systems, will significantly enhance Ukraine’s naval capabilities and survivability. They will also help protect the Black Sea Grain Corridor, supporting exports that are crucial to both Ukraine’s economy and global food security.

UK Prime Minister Edie Burnham stated that these vessels will not only strengthen the defense of the Black Sea but also support European security.

The Ukrainian maritime corridor in the Black Sea was established in September 2023. Since then, 200 million tonnes of cargo have been transported through the corridor, more than half of which consisted of grain. The export of grain and other goods via the Black Sea is vital to Ukraine’s economy and to international food security.

Norway and the United Kingdom lead the Maritime Capability Coalition in support of Ukraine. Funding is provided through this coalition, with the program being financed equally by Norway and the UK.