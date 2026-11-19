French President Emmanuel Macron believes it is now necessary to revisit the question of Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, Macron made these remarks at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

"Given the current circumstances, and taking into account Russia’s maximalist stance, it is high time to return to the question of Ukraine joining NATO; this is precisely what I proposed a few days ago. This possibility was set aside in the first half of 2022, when circumstances were entirely different," the French president emphasized.

Macron believes that "today, it is necessary, especially for us Europeans, to raise the question of what comes next." The French leader noted that the accession of a country with a powerful military and significant armaments would be appropriate.

"Ukraine will become a state with a powerful arsenal and a large army; therefore, in the interest of our long-term security, its accession to NATO is a logical step," he stated.