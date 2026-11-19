Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) helped more than 150 people leave dangerous settlements in Donetsk region during the first two weeks of November.

“During the first two weeks of November, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Donetsk region helped evacuate more than 150 people from high-risk areas across the region,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

Those evacuated included families with children, older people and people with limited mobility who needed additional assistance during the journey.

"Due to the constant threat of shelling, evacuation remains one of the Ukrainian Red Cross’s key areas of work," the URCS stressed.