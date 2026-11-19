European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing" in Berlin, emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine and exert pressure on Russia in order to achieve peace in Europe.

“My message at today’s Coalition of the Willing was clear: Peace depends on putting Ukraine in a position of strength,” the head of the EC said on the social network of X Thursday.

" Our new EUR 45 billion loan supports this goal. And we keep ramping up pressure on Russia until it comes to the table. Our 22nd package of sanctions is on the way," von der Leyen stressed.