Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has urged Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to "become a realist" and end the war, against the backdrop of a summit involving the leaders of the U.S., China, and the Russian Federation.

“Shenzhen is not the Yalta of Putin's dreams. Meanwhile, Russia has practically lost its bridge to the real Yalta in occupied Ukrainian Crimea. Time for him to wake up, get real, and end the war he can never win,” Sybiha said on X.

As previously reported, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin have held their first-ever trilateral summit. The meeting addressed issues concerning nuclear non-proliferation and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

On the night of November 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Crimean Bridge once again. According to the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), one of the metal arches and the road span beneath it collapsed into the sea. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian military also struck the railway section of the bridge. Following the attack, the Russian Ministry of Transport announced a temporary suspension of both vehicular and rail traffic.

On the night of November 19, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the bridge again using Neptune missiles. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike damaged the railway tracks, and traffic across the bridge was halted. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that, at that time, train traffic had been suspended, while the full extent of the damage was still being assessed.