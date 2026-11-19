Four people have been injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv on Thursday, November 19, city mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"There are now four people injured in the capital. Three of the wounded have been hospitalized," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, the mayor had stated that drone debris fell in three districts of the Ukrainian capital: Podil, Obolonsky, and Shevchenkivsky, during an air raid alert.

Earlier, it was reported that one person had been injured.