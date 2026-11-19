The Austrian Embassy in Ukraine has been damaged as a result of Russian terrorist strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported, calling on the international community to respond decisively.

“The Austrian Embassy in Kyiv has also been damaged as a result of Russia’s terrorist strikes on our capital. Putin posed as a global leader in Shenzhen. In reality, he is a global criminal and terrorist. And he should be treated as such,” Sybiha said on X Thursday.

The head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry expressed full solidarity with Austrian diplomats and emphasized the need for a firm response to Russian aggression.

“We express our full solidarity with our Austrian colleagues and urge a strong international response to Russia’s brutal attacks,” the minister noted.

Earlier on Thursday, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen reported that a Russian drone had struck a building located behind the Dutch embassy. Embassy staff were unharmed. Additionally, during a Russian attack on Kyiv on Thursday, drone debris fell onto the grounds of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry’s press service stated.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that one person was killed as a result of a Russian strike on the capital on Thursday, November 19. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the victim was a 26-year-old man.

Five people were reported injured in the drone attack, four of whom have been hospitalized.