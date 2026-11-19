European Council President António Costa, who participated in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin, stated that supporting Ukraine and exerting pressure on Russia are currently the top priority.

“Our immediate priority is to continue supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia to bring it to the negotiating table,” Costa wrote on the social network X on Thursday, thanking German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for convening "this very timely meeting" of the Coalition of the Willing.

The President of the European Council emphasized that Europe has a strong negotiating team, a unified voice, and a clear goal: to support Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace.

According to Costa, issues concerning Europe should be discussed by Europe itself. At next week’s European Council meeting, EU leaders will discuss the European Commission’s proposal on funding for Ukraine, he noted.