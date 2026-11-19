Vitali Klitschko, head of the Association of Ukrainian Cities (AUC) and Mayor of Kyiv, joined representatives from more than 40 municipalities and Katrin Buchholz, Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, at the opening of a Resilience Academy forum. The event focused on developing solutions for protecting critical infrastructure and maintaining essential public services during the war, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on its website on Thursday.

"Our cooperation spans a wide range of areas—from protecting critical infrastructure and spatial planning to environmental safety, economic recovery, and social cohesion. Regardless of shelling, we must ensure that residents of our communities have access to vital services," Klitschko stated.

He emphasized that Ukrainian cities must begin preparing now for post-war reconstruction, the continuation of decentralization, and the further development of local self-government. "Together with our international partners, we are developing solutions that align with European standards. I would like to thank the people and government of Germany, as well as the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), for their systematic support of Ukraine," the mayor of Kyiv added.

According to Klitschko, the Resilience Academy educational network was established at the initiative of the AUC with support from the project Strengthening Urban Resilience in Ukraine (SUR). This initiative is part of a broader assistance program commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.