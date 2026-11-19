During a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for accelerating the implementation of a European Union decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 45 billion to cover budgetary needs. He also discussed with partners the strengthening of air defense systems and a "winter package" of interceptors for ballistic missiles.

“We are discussing further support: implementing the EU’s decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 45 billion to cover budgetary needs as quickly as possible; strengthening air defense, particularly through PURL; a winter package of anti-ballistic interceptors; and new defense capabilities that we can develop together with Europe,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to him, the meeting participants also discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

Zelenskyy thanked the partners participating in the Coalition of the Willing meeting for their support of Ukraine and their work toward ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.