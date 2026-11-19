Investigative actions are being carried out in the offices of the management of the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine, located in the administrative building of the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, as part of criminal proceedings, the ministry's press service said.

"The ministry is providing law enforcement agencies with all necessary assistance," it said in a post on its Telegram channel.

The ministry said that information about the circumstances and progress of the investigation falls within the remit of the authorized law enforcement agencies.