Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi held a working meeting to discuss the results of the Ramstein-format meeting and the overall strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"The operational situation along the line of contact and priorities for supplying the front, including unmanned aerial vehicles, were discussed separately. The needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2027 were also reviewed," the Defense Ministry press service said in a Telegram post.

The meeting identified key tasks, including scaling up domestic arms production and improving and modernizing existing defense industry systems, particularly long-range weapons, the ministry said.