A petition on the Ukrainian government's website calling for protection of women's reproductive rights, opposition to an abortion ban and greater state support for motherhood has reached the 25,000 signatures required for consideration.

According to the government petition platform, the petition was submitted on Nov 11 and had collected the required 25,000 signatures as of Nov 19.

"We, the women of Ukraine, call on you to protect our right to reproductive choice and prevent the adoption of legislative initiatives aimed at a complete ban on abortions at a woman's request. We believe that the right to motherhood should be a right, not compulsion. The state must create conditions in which women can give birth to wanted children, rather than deprive them of the ability to make their own decisions about their bodies and lives," the petition says.

The author says banning abortion will not eliminate unwanted pregnancies but will restrict access to safe medical care and force some women to resort to illegal and unsafe methods of terminating pregnancies.

The petition calls on the government not to support legislative initiatives seeking a complete ban on abortion at a woman's request or other unjustified restrictions on reproductive rights. It also urges the government to preserve women's existing legal right to terminate a pregnancy voluntarily within the time limit established by law, avoid criminalizing women for abortion decisions or obstructing access to lawful medical care, and guarantee access to safe abortion and post-abortion care without discrimination or stigma.

It further calls for access to abortion at later stages of pregnancy on medical and other grounds provided for by law, without forcing women to continue pregnancies when lawful grounds for termination exist.

The author also urges the government not to adopt legislation based solely on the religious beliefs of particular groups, to uphold the principle of a secular state, and to develop a comprehensive state program supporting motherhood, fatherhood and families with children, backed by actual financial and social guarantees.

The petition also calls for expanded social, housing, medical and psychological support for women and families with children, as well as access to modern contraception, quality reproductive health care and reliable family-planning information.

On Nov 9, another petition was registered on the government website calling for a ban on abortion at a mother's request at any stage of pregnancy. It also proposed reducing the deadline for terminating a pregnancy resulting from rape to 12 weeks and increasing penalties for coercing someone to have an abortion. It has so far collected just over 2,000 signatures.

As reported, head of the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience Viktor Yelensky believes that issues of sexual morality, including abortion and same-sex marriage, will cause tensions in Ukraine as it fulfills its commitments related to accession to the European Union.