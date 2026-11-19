Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), jointly with the National Police, has exposed the head of the Northern Department of the Defense Ministry's works procurement agency on suspicion of illicit enrichment, the SBU said on its website on Thursday.

"Since the start of the full-scale war, the official has acquired assets worth UAH 12.6 million that do not correspond to his declared income. It has been established that between 2022 and 2026, the suspect and his family members acquired and failed to include in their official asset declarations a private house and a plot of land, a new car from a premium brand, and cash in US dollars and euros worth a total of more than UAH 6.8 million," the statement said.

The SBU said measures were under way to establish the sources of the assets and examine whether the official had used his position to acquire them.

According to the case materials, the state institution headed by the official commissions construction, restoration, reconstruction and engineering works for the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The official has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment) based on materials gathered by SBU military counterintelligence and has been suspended from his position. A motion seeking a preventive measure has been submitted to the court.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the alleged offense.