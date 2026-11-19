British Prime Minister Andrew Murray Burnham arrived in Berlin on Thursday morning to co-chair a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing and announce plans to provide Ukraine with an aid package worth GBP 260 million ($342 million), which will include more than 1,000 long-range strike drones, including drones capable of hitting targets more than 1,000 km away.

The package is expected to support jobs and create new opportunities in the United Kingdom, with more than 80% of the funding to be spent domestically, the British government said on its website on Thursday. The announcement comes after 12 British companies were granted access to Ukraine's AI Avengers Labs.

The package will include strike drones carrying heavy warheads capable of destroying targets in a single strike, enabling Ukraine to hit military production facilities and other legitimate military targets far behind the front line. The United Kingdom will also build and supply maritime, logistics and reconnaissance drones, including systems capable of delivering blood and medical refrigerators to troops on the front line.The British government said the announcement follows a major air defense package unveiled at Tuesday's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and a broad new set of sanctions announced last week. The United Kingdom became the first country to impose sanctions on all 10 major Russian oil producers, it said.

Burnham said Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure "will only strengthen our resolve to support Ukraine."

"The United Kingdom will do everything it can to help Ukraine defend itself against the barrage of Russian attacks and systematic strikes on critical national infrastructure. And this support is not just about providing assistance on the battlefield, but also about creating jobs and new opportunities here at home," he said.

He said friends and partners in the Coalition of the Willing would stand with Ukraine and that they remained united in their determination to secure a just and lasting peace that would end the war and ensure the conflict did not return to the continent.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said the country's support was being translated into military capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's attacks on civilians.

"When we passed the budget, we promised to provide Ukraine with additional support, and we are delivering on that promise by supplying more than 1,000 long-range strike drones as part of our ongoing commitment to mobilize allies and strengthen Ukraine's defenses," he said.

The government also said 12 British defense companies had been selected to access Ukraine's Avengers AI Labs under a partnership agreed by Burnham and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in August. The platform provides real-world data and analysis to train artificial intelligence models, collected by thousands of daylight cameras and infrared sensors across the battlefield in Ukraine.

A total of 92 companies applied to join the partnership. Following a competitive selection process, 12 were chosen to gain access to operational data and the opportunity to connect to the platform and work with it.

Burnham is expected to travel from Berlin to Brussels for an EU summit.