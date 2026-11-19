The European Commission declines to comment on a trilateral meeting between US, Russian and Chinese leaders Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

"In general, we do not comment on friendships," European Commission Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho said at a briefing in Brussels on Thursday, responding to journalists' request for comment on Trump's remarks to Putin, whom the US president addressed as his "friend," an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports from Brussels.

European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Christian Wigand also declined to comment directly.

"Anyway, we would have no particular comment. Let me just remind that of course Russia and Vladimir Putin's command is continuing its relentless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. So we would support all efforts, of course, to end this," he said.