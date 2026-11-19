Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Berlin with his team to attend a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will bring together more than 40 partners, including representatives of US President Donald Trump's team.

“Ukraine's priority is to strengthen the protection of our skies, secure energy and financial support, advance the diplomatic track and agree on further steps to end the war and guarantee security,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Facebook post.

He said Ukraine was working to ensure Europe's full participation in the negotiation process and productive meetings. Bilateral meetings with European partners, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, are also planned in Berlin.

A separate meeting is also planned with the US side and national security advisers from European countries.

As reported, leaders of more than 30 countries will discuss plans at the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin on Nov. 19 to deploy multinational allied forces in Ukraine after hostilities end. Security guarantees for Ukraine are to have three components: support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as the first line of defense, deployment of the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNFU) under the Coalition of the Willing, and the provision of strong legal and political security guarantees.

Zelenskyy earlier said that US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would also attend the Berlin meeting. They are expected to brief Ukraine on Trump's talks, including those taking place in China on Thursday. He said the Ukrainian side hoped for further discussions at the level of negotiating teams.