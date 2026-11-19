The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, by way of cassation, a ruling by the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal declaring certain provisions of the government experiment aimed at strengthening the role of supervisory boards at universities unlawful.

"The Ministry has received the full text of the court ruling and is currently reviewing it. The Ministry of Education and Science plans to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court by way of cassation within the time limits established by procedural law," the ministry told Interfax-Ukraine.

In particular, a ruling by the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal dated November 17 declared certain provisions of the government procedure for implementing an experimental project on developing the autonomy of certain higher education institutions invalid.

The provisions in question regulate the selection of university heads by supervisory boards and the conclusion of two-year contracts with them.

"Under the law, the ruling enters into force on the date of its adoption and is therefore subject to implementation with regard to the claims that were upheld. At the same time, the court did not impose an obligation on the Ministry of Education and Science or the universities participating in the experiment to hold elections for university heads, nor did it overturn earlier decisions by university supervisory boards concerning the selection of competition winners," the ministry told the agency.

In August 2025, Kyiv District Administrative Court received a lawsuit filed by Volodymyr Ksienich, head of the NGO Chervonyi Huber, against the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, and the State Non-Commercial Enterprise "National University Kyiv Aviation Institute" (KAI). The lawsuit sought to have certain provisions of the government experiment aimed at strengthening the role of supervisory boards at universities declared unlawful and invalid.

The plaintiff requested that the court declare unlawful and invalid Clause 23 (insofar as it concerns the selection of a candidate or winner by the supervisory board), Clauses 27, 35, 38 and 39 (concerning interviews and the selection of a winner by secret ballot), as well as Clauses 40 and 41 (concerning the conclusion of two-year contracts) of the Procedure for Implementing the Experimental Project on Developing the Autonomy of Certain Higher Education Institutions, approved by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1029 of September 2024.

He also asked the court to oblige the Ministry of Education and Science to organize and ensure the election of the head of KAI in accordance with the Law on Higher Education, through an electoral body of the university, for a five-year term, and to oblige KAI to hold the relevant elections.

In addition, the plaintiff sought to have the decision of KAI's supervisory board selecting Ksenia Semenova as the winner of the competition for the position of KAI president declared unlawful and annulled.

Three other universities participating in the experiment to strengthen the role of supervisory boards in higher education institutions were also named as third parties in the lawsuit: Zaporizhzhia National University, Vasyl Stefanyk Carpathian National University and Odesa National Economic University.

Following consideration of the lawsuit, in May 2026 the court ruled to dismiss the claims. The plaintiff subsequently filed an appeal, requesting that the ruling be overturned and a new decision issued granting his claims.

On November 17, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal partially upheld the claim in case No. 320/42507/25.

As previously reported, in September 2024 the Cabinet of Ministers launched an experimental project at three universities to strengthen the role of supervisory boards. The participating institutions included the National Aviation University (NAU), which was reorganized into the State Non-Commercial Enterprise "National University Kyiv Aviation Institute" (KAI), as well as Zaporizhia National University and Vasyl Stefanyk Carpathian National University.

Former Deputy Prime Minister responsible for education Mykhailo Fedorov announced in mid-2025 that the reform would be extended to all universities in 2026. However, in late 2025, Deputy Education Minister Mykola Trofymenko said that supervisory boards would be legally formalized, but participation in the reform would remain voluntary.

On October 6, 2026, Trofymenko said that the Ministry of Education and Science had not had enough time during the two-year experiment to establish the effectiveness of the model involving an enhanced role for university supervisory boards. Education Minister Andrii Butenko, in turn, said it was too early to assess the results of the experiment at an interim stage.

KAI President Ksenia Semenova believes that the experiment to strengthen the role of supervisory boards should be extended to all universities, or at least accompanied by a change in their organizational and legal status to state non-commercial entities.

The Ministry of Education and Science has proposed launching a modified version of the experimental project on introducing an enhanced governance model for higher education institutions for another two years. In particular, the draft resolution proposes running the experiment again for two years with the participation of KAI, Zaporizhia National University and Vasyl Stefanyk Carpathian National University, all of which took part in the previous two-year experiment. Other state-owned universities under the ministry's jurisdiction will be able to initiate participation in the enhanced governance model through a decision of their academic councils. The ministry will also be able to initiate the inclusion of an institution if signs of a crisis situation have been identified.

In late October, following a meeting with the Union of Rectors, the Ministry of Education and Science said it did not plan to involve universities on a mass scale in the experiment to strengthen the role of supervisory boards in higher education institutions. The Union itself, in a letter to the prime minister, opposed granting broad powers to university supervisory boards.