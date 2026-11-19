Ukraine's Defense Forces have successfully struck the railway section of the bridge illegally built by Russian occupiers across the Kerch Strait, halting rail traffic, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The Kerch Bridge, railway section. Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck it overnight on November 19. Hits were recorded near the arch and the railway tracks. The extent of the damage is being assessed, but train services have currently been suspended," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry noted that this was the third strike on the bridge this week and described it as a response to Russian attacks, pointing out that Russia had launched 98 attack drones and missiles at Ukraine just last night.

"For Russia, this bridge is a war conveyor belt: tank cars and freight wagons carrying ammunition for its forces in the south. The conveyor belt has been disrupted. The alternative route runs overland, along the front line. There, our drones are waiting for the cargo. For Ukraine, this means time gained and lives saved: the less supplies reach the occupiers, the fewer attacks our soldiers will face," the ministry said.

"The train goes no further... Terminus. Please leave Crimea," the Defense Ministry added.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the bridge across the Kerch Strait was the main land route used by Russian forces to supply their occupation groupings in southern Ukraine with fuel, ammunition and equipment. It added, however, that the bridge was only one link in the supply chain sustaining Russian forces at the front.

"Step by step, the Defense Forces are reducing the capabilities of the rest of Russia’s military logistics network. Damage to the road surfaces of three other bridges has been confirmed following earlier strikes: on Nov. 15, bridges over the Siversky Donets River near Pryshyb in Luhansk region and the Mius River near Taganrog in Rostov region, and on Nov. 14, a bridge over the Mius Estuary near Lakедemonivka in the same Rostov region. Every bridge put out of action means longer detours, congestion at crossings and delayed ammunition and fuel convoys awaited by the occupiers on the front line," the General Staff said.

As previously reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the road section of the bridge across the Kerch Strait had been damaged and a span destroyed overnight on November 17, while the railway section had also sustained damage. The General Staff stressed that the bridge was a key supply route used by Russian forces to transport fuel, ammunition, military equipment and personnel to the peninsula and further into southern Ukraine.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strike on the Kerch Bridge was a response to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Russia attacks our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv and the Odesa region. We are rebuilding our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to the place where it began," he stressed.