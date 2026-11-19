Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesperson Serhii Nikiforov has announced that the Ukrainian president is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany and France in Berlin at 14:30 Kyiv time, ahead of a closed-door meeting of the Coalition of the Willing scheduled for 15:30 Kyiv time.

"The leaders' meeting in the Ukraine + E3 format is expected to begin at around 13:30 Berlin time ... The Coalition of the Willing meeting will take place at 14:30. It will be closed, with only official footage being allowed," Nikiforov told journalists on Thursday.

According to him, a joint press conference following the meeting is scheduled for 17:15 Central European Time (18:15 Kyiv time).

As previously reported, during the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin on November 19, leaders of more than 30 countries will discuss plans to deploy a multinational allied force in Ukraine after hostilities end.

Security guarantees for Ukraine will comprise three components: support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as the first line of defence; deployment of the Multinational Force for Ukraine (MNFU) under the Coalition of the Willing; and the provision of robust legal and political security guarantees.

Zelenskyy earlier said that U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would also attend Thursday's meeting in Berlin. They are expected to brief Ukraine on Trump's negotiations, including those taking place in China on Thursday. According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side hopes for further discussions at the level of negotiating teams.