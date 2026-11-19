Fires broke out in two three-storey buildings in Kyiv's Podilsky and Desniansky districts following a Russian attack. An attic is on fire in one building, while the roof of the other has caught fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"A mansard floor of a three-storey building is on fire in Podilsky district. In Desniansky district, the roof of another three-storey building has caught fire. Emergency services are working at the scenes," Klitschko wrote in a Telegram post.

Earlier, the mayor reported a hit on a three-storey office building in the capital's Podilsky district.