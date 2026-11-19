Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made an unannounced visit to Lviv, where he attended selection trials for Ukraine's team for the 2027 Invictus Games, to be held in Birmingham, and gave an exclusive interview to The Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast.

According to the newspaper, in his first major interview with the British media since returning to the United Kingdom, Prince Harry said he would be ready to serve in the Armed Forces again if the situation required it in response to the Russian threat.

"If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel. There is a lot we can learn from Ukraine. I think the whole world has a lot to learn from Ukraine," he said. Harry spent 10 years in the Army, including two tours of Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot, before ending his military career in 2015.

Prince Harry said he believed Britain had effectively been in conflict with Russia for the past decade. "Just because drones, bullets and missiles are not flying at us does not mean we are not at war," he said. He added that Europe had "woken up to the threat" from Russia, but expressed concern that the continent could become preoccupied with its internal problems.

In the interview, Prince Harry also appeared to criticize the Trump administration's approach to the war in Ukraine, saying the government's position differed from that of the American public. "I think there is a huge gap between what the American public feels about supporting Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared with a certain group – or in this case the administration – which perhaps thought about it differently," he said. He expressed hope that the situation would change after the Democratic Party takes control of both chambers of the US Congress in January.

Drawing on his visits to Ukraine and conversations with Ukrainian military personnel and politicians, Prince Harry said he believed Ukraine was winning. He nevertheless stressed the need to find "some kind of exit strategy for Russia" and urged the West to "double down on support" rather than retreat.

The Duke of Sussex also said he planned to launch a global employment initiative for veterans in the new year. The project aims to change perceptions of former service personnel and encourage society to view their experience and skills not through the lens of "pity" but as a valuable resource for society and national resilience.

He also expressed concern about the use of social media to spread disinformation and propaganda about the war in Ukraine, accusing platform executives of "adding fuel to the fire."