A trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin began in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, with Trump calling for cooperation to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and expressing optimism about efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump said the three countries had an important common interest in preventing nuclear weapons from spreading to additional countries. He pointed to US military operations against Iran as part of that effort and noted that countries which acquire nuclear weapons face considerable difficulty giving them up.

On the war in Ukraine, Trump said he believed developments were moving in the right direction. He said he thought Putin wanted the war to end and expressed hope that the other side did as well.

Trump also said the three countries shared the view that the International Criminal Court had become excessively powerful and was acting beyond its proper remit.

Putin said the three countries shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security and should work to preserve and strengthen the international legal system. He said they had many common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine.

Xi made no direct reference to the war in Ukraine. He said China, Russia and the United States should cooperate in addressing global challenges and jointly protect peace and stability, warning that the world was undergoing accelerating change and facing growing instability.

Xi said global stability depended on major powers maintaining peaceful relations, warning that conflict among them would plunge the world into chaos. He also called for the complete prohibition and elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide, saying nuclear war could not be won and should never be started.

The public portion of the meeting then ended, with talks continuing behind closed doors without media representatives.