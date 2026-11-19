Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021–2024) Valeriy Zaluzhny has reported on the Second Ukrainian Maritime Forum held in London, where participants discussed support for Ukrainian seafarers and the preservation of Ukraine's maritime industry.

"Ukrainian seafarers are an important part of global shipping. Despite the war, they continue to transport food, fuel and other vital goods on which entire regions depend. I am grateful to them for this work and for their cooperation with Ukraine's representation to the International Maritime Organization (IMO)," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Thursday, following the meeting.

According to him, support for Ukrainian seafarers and the preservation of Ukraine's maritime industry were discussed with representatives of relevant international organizations, diplomats, employers and educational institutions.

"Investing in Ukrainian seafarers, their education and social protection is a contribution to the resilience of the global maritime industry and to Ukraine's future," the diplomat said, noting that the global economy is affected by threats at sea, while the work of seafarers and the safety of shipping require particular attention today.

Zaluzhny thanked IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez for his support for Ukraine, as well as International Transport Workers' Federation General Secretary Stephen Cotton and Head of the Marine Transport Workers' Trade Union of Ukraine Oleh Hryhoriuk for their support for Ukrainian seafarers and for organizing the forum.