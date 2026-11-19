Russian attacks overnight damaged power substations in three regions and agricultural enterprises in four, with damage reported in a total of 12 regions across Ukraine, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said on Facebook on Thursday.

"Last night, the Russians attacked energy facilities, civilian businesses and residential buildings. Damage has been reported in twelve regions," he wrote.

According to the prime minister, power substations in the Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions came under attack, while agricultural enterprises were targeted in four regions.

"Russia is deliberately striking the economy, targeting what provides people with jobs and generates budget revenues," he said.

In addition to energy and agricultural facilities, Russian strikes damaged residential buildings in Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Donetsk regions.

Overall, eight people were injured in the overnight attack, while one person was killed in Chernihiv region, the prime minister reported.