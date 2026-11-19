Member of Parliament and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has handed over a batch of equipment to 19 Ukrainian Defense Forces units as humanitarian aid. The equipment includes mobile workshops, dune buggies, sawmills, laundry and shower facilities, electrical equipment and drone detectors.

"Want peace? Strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is what we continue to do. After all, Ukraine's best diplomat is its military, because it speaks the language of force. This was demonstrated by the Crimean Bridge, which sank into the Kerch Strait yesterday," Poroshenko said during the handover ceremony.

According to him, mobile workshops housed in shipping containers remain in steady demand on the front line. In addition, ahead of winter, the military received 115 autonomous diesel heaters, 95 generators and 95 charging stations.

"We have also handed over another batch of laundry and shower units, which are particularly needed by soldiers during the cold season. In addition, 17 buggies, eight mobile sawmills, 50 'Aspirin' drone detectors, Starlink terminals, laptops and tablets," Poroshenko said.

As reported, a day earlier, on November 18, Poroshenko handed over seven Ai-Petri counter-technical reconnaissance systems (CTRS) to the military to protect the front line and critical infrastructure. Some of the systems will be deployed in the Donetsk sector, while others will be used to protect Kyiv.