U.S. President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday that the United States and China jointly seek to help bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end, the BBC reports.

"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine, adding they'll like to see the war end," Trump said, adding that both sides wanted the war to end, as 25,000 people were being killed every month.

"I think I can speak for both of us," he added, addressing Xi.

Trump noted that he had earlier met with Vladimir Putin, who had also arrived in Shenzhen, "just to set the stage" ahead of a trilateral meeting with Xi scheduled to take place later on Thursday. "I think we could have a very successful meeting," the U.S. president said.

Concluding his remarks, Trump called Xi "my friend," with whom he had a "very special relationship." "I think as long as you and I are in charge of things, we’ll never have a problem," he added.

Putin and Trump met earlier on Thursday. According to Russian media reports, their meeting lasted 35–40 minutes. Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping followed. Final preparations are currently underway for the trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin.