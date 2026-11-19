A meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities was held in Kyiv region, with participants focusing on addressing urgent challenges facing the region's 69 communities amid the war, particularly energy supply, uninterrupted communications and ensuring a safe learning environment.

"Enemy strikes on critical infrastructure immediately raise very simple but vitally important human questions: how can people maintain mobile phone connections with their loved ones during power outages, how can homes be heated using autonomous power generation, and how can safety be guaranteed in hospitals?" Tymur Tkachenko said on his Telegram channel.

He noted that particular attention during the meeting was paid to organizing children's education, both in shelters and outside them, while maintaining a healthy pace of the educational process. In addition, the Congress discussed the implementation of the school meals reform initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska, which makes it possible to provide children with hot lunches and decent conditions even in the most difficult circumstances.

Tkachenko stressed that the Congress format, initiated by the President of Ukraine, had become an effective platform for openly discussing challenges to ensure that "no community is left to deal with its problems alone." He also highlighted the coordinated cooperation between local communities and the central government, as well as constructive joint efforts with members of tKyiv Regional Council.