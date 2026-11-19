Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim, following criticism of his remarks in an interview with a Ukrainian media outlet, said he was open to suggestions and criticism but would not remain silent about problems in the area under his responsibility.

"I want to say a few words about my latest interview. I can see that it has caused quite a stir. Some people are outraged, others are critical. Some say that a minister should not talk about such issues at all, and so on. But I want to ask: if a problem exists, is it better to remain silent about it? To pretend that everything is fine? And then, when it becomes a reality, simply throw up our hands? That is not how I intend to work. We conduct research and communicate with veterans on a regular basis. Do you know what they tell us? Around 80% are concerned about possible addictions. And almost half are afraid they could be drawn into illegal activities. Think about these figures. These are not things I have made up or predictions. These are the fears that veterans themselves express and talk about," Kim wrote on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

The minister stressed that the truth should be accepted as it is, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.

"Of course, we can talk only about the positive. We can tell everyone how wonderful everything is and how prepared we are for everything. That is much easier. And politically more advantageous. But I want us to be genuinely prepared. And by 'us', I mean the state, veterans, the ministry and the public," he added.

Kim noted that the Ministry of Veterans Affairs was doing extensive work to support service members, provide rehabilitation, promote employment and assist their families, but that one ministry could not solve everything.

"This requires joint efforts from all of us – the state and veterans alike. That is why I am open to dialogue, suggestions and criticism as well. But let us focus on the substance and work together to find solutions. I have one goal: when asked whether we are ready for the end of the war, I want to be able to say: we are ready!" the minister concluded.

Several days ago, Vitaliy Kim gave an interview to RBC-Ukraine, which sparked considerable discussion on social media. In particular, his remarks that crime would likely increase after military personnel returned from the front line caused the greatest controversy.

"This will definitely happen. It has happened after every war. People return with certain skills, a diminished sense of risk and a heightened sense of justice. This concerns not only crime but also social tensions, revolutions and other processes," he said.

Kim also noted that, in his opinion, the state was currently doing insufficient work on information policy and preparing society for the return of veterans.

The minister's remarks triggered a new wave of calls for his resignation, as well as demands that the Ministry of Veterans Affairs be headed by a veteran. These issues had previously been raised in July this year, immediately after his appointment.

In response, the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada is registering a resolution calling for Kim's dismissal as Minister for Veterans Affairs.

In addition, the Council of Veterans of Ukraine's War for Independence described some of the minister's remarks as unacceptable and called on him to issue a public apology to veterans and explain his position.

As previously reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, following a submission by newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, including the appointment of Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as Minister for Veterans Affairs.

At protests calling for Mykhailo Fedorov's return to the Ministry of Defense, held in July and August, the slogan "A veteran, not Kim" was periodically heard, referring to the demand to replace Vitaliy Kim as Minister for Veterans Affairs. Social media users also published posts expressing their preference for a veteran to head the ministry.

At the end of July, responding to criticism, Kim said that he was giving himself one year to implement his plans and deliver the results veterans needed.

In October, at a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs' renewed team, Kim said that he was willing to listen to constructive criticism in his ministerial role. He also responded to criticism that he was not a veteran but headed the relevant ministry. In particular, he said: "I am confident in myself, and the southern community supports me."