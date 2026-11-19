American billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has emphasized the critical importance of the Starlink satellite communications system for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"Even to this present day, Starlink provides the backbone of communications for the Ukrainian military and for Ukraine more broadly," Musk said.

He stressed that without the system, the Ukrainian military would face catastrophic consequences.

"If we were to turn off Starlink, the entire Ukrainian front would collapse immediately. This is an action that can only be described as incredibly supportive of Ukraine," the businessman said.

Musk also categorically denied allegations that he had ever switched off the communications system to disrupt Ukrainian attacks.

"We've not turned off Starlink. This is false. A false statement was put out by Ukraine a few years ago saying that I had turned off Starlink for an offensive strike against the Russian fleet in Sevastopol. This is completely false," he added.