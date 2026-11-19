U.S. billionaire Elon Musk has expressed controversial views on the war in Ukraine, calling for empathy toward Russian servicemen and accusing the United States of allegedly being involved in the change of power in Ukraine in 2014.

"It's true that from an invasion standpoint, Russia is the aggressor, but it is also true that we Americans staged a coup to overthrow the democratically elected pro-Russian president of Ukraine. Without U.S. State Department and other agency help, this would not have happened.That is obviously an offensive action," Musk said, commenting on the background to the war.

He also criticized what he described as a black-and-white perception of the conflict.

"I think there's been too much of this: 'Ukraine good, Russia bad. Anything done to the Russians is excusable.' That's an unkind thing and a horrible position to take," the businessman said.

Musk called for empathy toward military personnel on both sides.

"You should have empathy not just for the Ukrainian boys who are dying, but also for the Russian ones, because they're conscripted and forced to go to that line. Nobody voluntarily goes to a line just to die in a drone strike. Those sons are never going to see their parents again," he said.