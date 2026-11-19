Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 69 of the 98 drones of various types used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine overnight into Thursday, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

"On the night of Nov 19 (from 18:00 on Nov 18), the enemy attacked with Oniks anti-ship missiles launched from the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and 98 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones (61 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones, from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo and Millerovo in Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region and Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the statement said.

According to preliminary military data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 69 enemy UAVs, including Shahed drones (48 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of UAVs.

At the same time, hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 18 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces. The Air Force noted that combat operations were ongoing, as several strike drones remained in the air.