A Russian flag displayed on the arch of the Millennium Gate monument in Atlanta in tribute to the late Russian Ambassador Alexander Darchiev was removed amid criticism and protests.

According to Axios, the flag was taken down on Wednesday afternoon. Rodney Cook, the president of the National Monuments Foundation, who initiated the flag display, said its removal was "scheduled." Meanwhile, the Millennium Gate Museum sought to justify the display in a statement, citing "diplomatic custom" and "cultural diplomacy."

As reported, Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in the United States Denys Sienik had earlier strongly condemned the incident.

"The public display of the Russian flag at the Millennium Gate in Atlanta in tribute to Russia's ambassador to the United States is deeply painful to Ukrainians, including members of the Ukrainian community in Atlanta. Many have family members and friends living under the constant threat of Russian missile and drone attacks," the diplomat said.

Sienik stressed that while Russian diplomats continue to publicly defend and justify their country's war of aggression and the daily terror inflicted on the Ukrainian people, such events cannot be regarded as ordinary protocol occasions.

"This is not an abstract diplomatic issue. It is a painful reality for millions of Ukrainians," the chargé d'affaires said.