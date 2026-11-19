Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to demonstrate the resilience of Russia's economy and its status as a global power at the APEC summit in Shenzhen ahead of a trilateral meeting with the leaders of the United States and China, despite devastating Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries pushing Russia to the brink of a new fuel crisis.

According to The Washington Post, speaking to APEC business leaders on Wednesday, Putin claimed that Russia had overcome international sanctions and that its economic growth was outpacing Europe's, arguing that the restrictions had allegedly encouraged productivity growth and the modernization of factories.

However, as the newspaper's analysts point out, Russia's economic outlook is becoming increasingly bleak: economic growth is expected to slow sharply to 0.4% this year amid inflation, sanctions, high interest rates and mounting bad debts in the banking sector. Moreover, the WP notes that even the widely publicized deal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump for Russia to supply diesel fuel to the United States has fallen through, as no tankers have reached U.S. ports, with buyers apparently concerned about the potential legal consequences of handling Russian fuel.

The intensification of Ukrainian drone strikes has dealt a particularly painful blow to Russia's economy. Sergey Vakulenko, an oil and gas expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that over the past two and a half weeks, swarms of Ukrainian drones had struck more than 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity, knocking out approximately half of the country's refinery output.

"They have achieved it in 2.5 weeks. The sheer speed of the process is quite incredible," Vakulenko said, adding that previously, before early July, it had taken Ukraine more than two months to knock out over 40% of Russia's oil refining capacity. In his view, fuel shortages in Russia are inevitable even if the attacks stop and the country repairs all its refineries by the end of the month. If Ukraine maintains the same intensity of attacks, the Russian economy will have to operate "in a fundamentally new reality," he said. The newspaper also points to Monday's Ukrainian missile strike on the Crimean Bridge, which brought down part of the strategic road bridge linking Crimea to Russia, as further evidence of Russia's vulnerability.

Against this backdrop, experts note that securing a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump on Thursday is a symbolic victory in itself for Putin and an attempt to create the illusion of a "new Yalta" involving the division of spheres of influence. However, Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, stresses: "We are very far from a Yalta moment in international affairs. Even small powers like Ukraine... can fight a local superpower to a standstill where it cannot achieve its goals." According to him, the only practical outcome for Putin would be the symbolism of being in the same room with the leaders of two actual superpowers at a time when Russia's influence is waning.

According to the newspaper, Putin is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday, during which the Russian president will likely seek to convince the U.S. leader of the strength of Russia's position despite domestic economic difficulties and the stalemate on the battlefield.