During a meeting of a Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on November 19, leaders from more than 30 nations will discuss plans to deploy multinational allied military forces in Ukraine following the end of hostilities, European Pravda reports, citing a source at the Élysée Palace.

According to a source for the publication, security guarantees for Ukraine will comprise three components: support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as the first line of defense, the deployment of Multinational Forces for Ukraine (MNFU) as part of a Coalition of the Willing, and the provision of robust legal and political security guarantees."We have always said that this coalition [Coalition of the Willing] is a coalition for peace. And peace will be all the stronger and more lasting the stronger and safer Ukraine is, with the guarantee that it will not be attacked again."

As earlier reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump—Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—will attend a meeting in Berlin on Thursday, November 19; the Ukrainian side hopes for further discussions at the level of the negotiating teams.