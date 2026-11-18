Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and economic stability through investment and business innovation during their meeting and outlined priorities in these areas for the coming months.

"We discussed Ukraine's reconstruction and economic stability through investment and business innovation. This is what we need to actively work on together with American and European businesses right now. We are maintaining communication with the U.S. at various levels," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We identified priorities in these areas for the coming months and key initiatives where Ukraine must be the sole focus. It will be an intense period," the president said.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that all foreign policy interactions remain as substantive as possible.